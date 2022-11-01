Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 122,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

