Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.37.

GILD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 257,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

