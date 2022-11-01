IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

IMAX Trading Down 5.9 %

IMAX stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

About IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

