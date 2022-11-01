Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 422,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.18% and a negative net margin of 1,949.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.