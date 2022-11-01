Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $2,323,020.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,758.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02.

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PI traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

