Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) Director Acquires C$14,240.00 in Stock

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) Director John A. Marotta bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,480.

Indiva Stock Performance

CVE:NDVA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. 123,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,613. Indiva Limited has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

