Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.