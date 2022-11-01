Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys 12,142 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,142 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $227,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,306,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Sang Young Lee acquired 412 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,828.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 17,200 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $326,628.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Sang Young Lee purchased 74 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406.00.
PCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,839. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $279.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.72.
PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
