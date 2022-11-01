Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires 42,600 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,700 shares in the company, valued at C$349,241.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 5.1 %

TOT stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.24. 18,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$345.26 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

