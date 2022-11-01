Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells 176,299 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.65. 78,929,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,278,977. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

