Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Sells 11,553 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 16,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.