Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Sells 11,553 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 16,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

