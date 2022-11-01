Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.32. 506,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Impinj

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

