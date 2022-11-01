Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells 10,175 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 408,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 223.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 293.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

