Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shake Shack Stock Performance
NYSE SHAK traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 897,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.
Institutional Trading of Shake Shack
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after buying an additional 94,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.