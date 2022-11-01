Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 11,030 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09.

GAP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

