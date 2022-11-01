Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Sells 19,565 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

