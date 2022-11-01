Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.98. 9,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
