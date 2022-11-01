Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.98. 9,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $973,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.