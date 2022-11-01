Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at $629,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at $629,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $62,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inspirato by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 52,347 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspirato Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ISPO stock remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,220. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.