Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 883,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

