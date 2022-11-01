Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
