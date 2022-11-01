Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

