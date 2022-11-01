International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,859 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in International Paper were worth $61,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,852. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

