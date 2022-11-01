Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 330,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 54,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

