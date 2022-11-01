Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Trading Down 7.7 %

INTU stock traded down $32.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.77. 4,226,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.77. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

