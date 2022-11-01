InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

IVT opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

