Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,835 shares.The stock last traded at $46.76 and had previously closed at $46.41.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

