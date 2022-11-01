Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 97,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,920. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitae by 49.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

