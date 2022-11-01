IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.26

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. IOTA has a market cap of $711.83 million and $8.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00018202 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000172 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.