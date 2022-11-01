IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.3 %

IPGP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 17,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.