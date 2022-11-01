IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.39 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. 3,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.