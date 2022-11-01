IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0.5%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter.

