IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 188,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000.

