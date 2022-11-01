iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 47,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,039. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

