iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 139,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.