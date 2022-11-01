iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

