iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.