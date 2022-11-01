iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,225. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

