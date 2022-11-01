iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Cut by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

