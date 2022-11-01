iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.