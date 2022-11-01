iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 24,198.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 350,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 248,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

