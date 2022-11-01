iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,530. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

