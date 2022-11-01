ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. 296,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,862. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

