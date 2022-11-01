Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,877 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 1.58% of Jackson Financial worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $776,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 240.9% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $980,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

