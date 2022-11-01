Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

