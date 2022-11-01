Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

