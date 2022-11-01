Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,852,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

