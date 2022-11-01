Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.