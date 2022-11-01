Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,296,000.

BATS JBBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

