Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €31.60 ($32.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.55. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

