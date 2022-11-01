JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.27. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 101.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

